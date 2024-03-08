McDaniels (illness) has been upgraded to probable ahead of Thursday's game against the Suns.
McDaniels has received inconsistent minutes all season long, and his availability is not likely to affect the Raptors' rotation too much. Having that said, he's trending in the right direction after initially being tagged as questionable.
