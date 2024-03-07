McDaniels is listed as questionable for Thursday's game versus the Suns due to an illness.
McDaniels has received inconsistent minutes for the Raptors this season. If the 25-year-old forward is ruled out, his absence shouldn't affect Toronto's rotation.
More News
-
Raptors' Jalen McDaniels: Rare appearance Friday•
-
Raptors' Jalen McDaniels: Inflicts damage in garbage time•
-
Raptors' Jalen McDaniels: Scores season-high 13 points•
-
Raptors' Jalen McDaniels: Sees 13 minutes Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Jalen McDaniels: Minimal production in OT win•
-
Raptors' Jalen McDaniels: Plays 17 minutes in win•