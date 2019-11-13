76ers' Joel Embiid: Big double-double in win
Embiid scored a game-high 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 98-97 win over the Cavaliers.
While the Sixers offense sputtered at times, Embiid made sure the Cavs wouldn't pull the upset by leading a strong defensive effort down the stretch -- Cleveland scored its last points with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter. He's recorded five double-doubles in seven games, but Embiid has already missed three contests, and could miss another Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back.
