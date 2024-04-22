Embiid (left knee injury management) is a game-time decision for Monday's Game 2 versus the Knicks, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.
Embiid and Tyrese Maxey (illness) will both be game-time calls Monday. Coach Nick Nurse remarked that "availability will be determined after they each go through their pregame workout routine" in advance of a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
