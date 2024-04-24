Embiid is questionable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Knicks due to left knee injury recovery.

Embiid played 37 and 39 minutes, respectively, during the first two games of the series and totaled 63 points, 18 rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and a block during those contests. Despite the prolific stats, he hasn't looked 100 percent at times, but it'd be surprising if the reigning MVP didn't try to gut it out with his team facing a two-game deficit.