Coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that Embiid (knee) has a "very good" chance of playing before the end of the regular season, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid hasn't played since Jan. 30 after undergoing left knee surgery. While the superstar center continues to work out on the court and is hopeful to play before the playoffs, there is no concrete timetable for his return. Mo Bamba and Paul Reed should continue to receive increased playing time in Embiid's absence.