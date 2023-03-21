Embiid recorded 37 points (11-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 15-17 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal over 44 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 109-105 double-overtime loss to Chicago.

The Sixers are in the thick of the race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and Embiid's recent play is a big reason why. The perennial MVP candidate has scored more than 30 points in 10 straight games, averaging a massive 36.2 points, 9.5 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.1 threes over that stretch while shooting 61.3 percent from the floor and an impressive 42.3 percent (11-for-26) from three-point range.