76ers' Joel Embiid: Leaves briefly, returns Saturday

Embiid briefly left Saturday's game against the Clippers during the fourth quarter after banging his right knee on the court, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He returned three minutes later and finished with a game-high 29 points (9-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-13 FT) along with 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocked shots.

Embiid, who entered the game with an ankle injury, cited fatigue as the cause of the incident while the Sixers offered no official injury designation. Comments from teammates following the game suggest Embiid needed a breather and that there may have been a bit of acting involved. It sounds like this should not be an issue heading into Monday's home game against the Knicks.