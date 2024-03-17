Coach Nick Nurse said Embiid (knee) participated in parts of the 76ers' non-contact practice Sunday, but there's still no return timetable for the reigning MVP, Lauren Rosen of the 76ers' official site reports.

Embiid continues to progress in his rehab following a Feb. 6 surgery to address a left meniscus injury, and it's encouraging to see him doing basketball activities. However, the big man will likely miss at least a handful of more games, as he'll presumably need to regain his conditioning after being cleared for contact work. The Sixers have fallen into the Play-In Tournament during Embiid's absence, and they'll likely remain there if he doesn't return to game action soon.