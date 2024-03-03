Katie George of ESPN reported during Philadelphia's matchup against the Mavericks on Sunday that Embiid (knee) has started on-court workouts and is back to 100 percent in the weight room.
Embiid underwent a procedure on his left meniscus Feb. 6 and is slated to be evaluated soon. Despite the positive update, the reigning MVP is presumably still limited to solo shooting drills and would likely need time to regain his conditioning after being cleared for full contact, so his potential return is probably still at least a few weeks away. However, more clarity on Embiid's return timetable should be available when the team releases an official update in the next week.
