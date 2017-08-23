76ers' Joel Embiid: Still not cleared for contact
Embiid (knee) has not yet been cleared for full-court, contact workouts, the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
While 2016 No. 1 pick Ben Simmons was recently cleared to return to full basketball activity, Embiid remains restricted as he works back from a torn meniscus, which kept him out of most of the second half of the season. The Sixers still expect Embiid to return to full activity prior to the start of camp, but with the regular season roughly a month-and-a-half away, there's reason to be at least somewhat concerned about the big man's availability.
