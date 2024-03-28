Coach Nick Nurse said Thursday that Embiid (knee) will travel with the 76ers during their upcoming two-game road trip, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Levick also relays that Embiid participated in Philadelphia's light practice Thursday and will continue to do his rehab workouts during the road trip. It doesn't sound like Embiid will play Friday in Cleveland or Sunday in Toronto, but it's encouraging to see him cleared to travel. Nurse said Wednesday that the team is hopeful Embiid can suit up for at least a few regular-season games before the Play-In Tournament, which begins April 16.
