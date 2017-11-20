76ers' Joel Embiid: Will play Monday vs. Jazz
Embiid (knee) will be available for Monday's game against Utah, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
A sore left knee landed Embiid on the injury report Monday, but the Sixers apparently left the decision in the big man's hands, and he'll go ahead and take the court. Golden State was able to slow down Embiid on Saturday -- 21 points, eight rebounds -- but prior to that he put up 46 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and seven blocks against the Lakers on Wednesday and had 32 points and 16 rebounds in a win over the Clippers two nights earlier.
