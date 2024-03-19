Oubre ended with 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and five blocks in 39 minutes during Monday's 98-91 win over Miami.

Oubre is known for his scoring prowess, so it's not surprising to see him reach the 20-point mark when he's having a good day on offense, but his energy on the glass certainly stood out. Oubre is going through out of his most productive stretches of the season, averaging 20.7 points per game despite subpar shooting percentages since the beginning of March.