Maxey chipped in 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and one steal over 44 minutes during Sunday's 121-107 victory over the Clippers.

Maxey got off to a slow start in this game, but he scored most of his points in the second half, providing a massive lift for the Sixers right when the Clippers were sniffing a potential comeback. Maxey has found life more challenging without Joel Embiid around as he commands far more attention from opposing defenses, but more often than not, he finds a way to get things done. Maxey has scored 24 or more points in five of his last six appearances.