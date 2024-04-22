Maxey is questionable for Monday's Game 2 against New York due to an illness, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Maxey has been on a tear recently, averaging 31.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 42.2 minutes per game over his last five appearances. He played 44 minutes in Saturday's Game 1 loss to the Knicks but was a late addition to Monday's injury report due to his illness. The 23-year-old will likely be closely monitored in the hours leading up to tipoff, but Cameron Payne, Kyle Lowry and Buddy Hield could see increased run if Maxey is sidelined.