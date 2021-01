Maxey recorded 10 points (5-9 FG), two rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 116-92 win over the Magic.

As coach Doc Rivers said would be the case, the rookie is in the rotation to start the year, seeing 14.2 minutes per game and averaging 4.8 points, 1.4 assists and 1.2 rebounds. That said, he's seeing much of his run in decisive victories or losses and hasn't cracked 11 minutes in a competitive game yet.