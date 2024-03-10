Lillard contributed 35 points (11-19 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and 11 assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 victory over the Clippers.

Lillard has attempted 10 or more three pointers in four of his last five games and has gone 42.6 percent from beyond the arc in that span. He's carried his All-Star Game MVP momentum into the second portion of the regular season and has been a large factor in Milwaukee's 7-2 record since the break. Over his last 10 games, Lillard has averaged 24.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists over 35.3 minutes per game.