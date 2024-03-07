Lillard ended Wednesday's 125-90 loss to the Warriors with 20 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, six assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes.

The veteran point guard drained multiple threes for the 11th straight game, but Lillard was one of only three Bucks to score in double digits on the night. Over that stretch, he's averaging 22.4 points, 6.4 assists, 4.8 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.1 steals, and the 33-year-old seems to have settled into the lower usage rate that comes with being Giannis Antetokounmpo's running mate, rather than the monster volume he typically saw in Portland.