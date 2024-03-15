Antetokounmpo posted 32 points (9-12 FG, 14-18 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-105 win over the 76ers.

Antetokounmpo was extremely efficient Thursday, missing just three shots from the field and four from the line en route to his 39th game with at least 30 points this season. He wasn't all about scoring, however, as the two-time MVP winner also ended just three assists away from recording a triple-double. Antetokounmpo has been on fire lately and is averaging 33.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and a combined 1.5 steals-plus-blocks since the beginning of March.