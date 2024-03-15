Antetokounmpo posted 32 points (9-12 FG, 14-18 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 114-105 win over the 76ers.
Antetokounmpo was extremely efficient Thursday, missing just three shots from the field and four from the line en route to his 39th game with at least 30 points this season. He wasn't all about scoring, however, as the two-time MVP winner also ended just three assists away from recording a triple-double. Antetokounmpo has been on fire lately and is averaging 33.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and a combined 1.5 steals-plus-blocks since the beginning of March.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Added to injury report•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Carries team in blowout loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go against Sacramento•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Hits 10 free throws vs. Clippers•