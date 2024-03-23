Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is listed as probable for Sunday's game versus the Thunder.
Antetokounmpo continues to deal with a hamstring injury but is expected to suit up Sunday. The superstar forward logged 35 minutes in his previous outing, so it doesn't appear he will be on a minutes restriction if upgraded to available.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sniffs double-double•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available to play Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Considered game-time decision•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Deemed questionable for Thursday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed questionable for Wednesday•