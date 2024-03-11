Antetokounmpo is probable for Tuesday's game against the Kings due to right knee tendinitis.

Antetokounmpo missed a game due to an Achilles issue last week, and he's dealt with knee tendinitis for much of the season, but he should continue to suit up. Since the All-Star break, the former MVP has averaged 31.0 points, 10.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 35.3 minutes while appearing in eight of Milwaukee's last nine games.