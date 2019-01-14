Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as probable Tuesday

Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Antetokounmpo was held out of Friday's loss to Washington on what looked to be mostly a precautionary basis, and he returned for Sunday's game against Atlanta, finishing with a game-high 33 points. The Bucks are listing the MVP candidate on their initial injury report with a sore right quad, as well as a bruised left him. For now, expect Antetokounmpo to be available, but his status is worth keeping an eye on after shootaround Tuesday morning.