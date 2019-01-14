Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as probable Tuesday
Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Antetokounmpo was held out of Friday's loss to Washington on what looked to be mostly a precautionary basis, and he returned for Sunday's game against Atlanta, finishing with a game-high 33 points. The Bucks are listing the MVP candidate on their initial injury report with a sore right quad, as well as a bruised left him. For now, expect Antetokounmpo to be available, but his status is worth keeping an eye on after shootaround Tuesday morning.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dynamic return against Hawks•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable with quad and hip soreness•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.