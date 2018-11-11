Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Posts monster double-double in loss to Clippers

Antetokounmpo recorded 27 points (11-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-11 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists, five steals, and two blocks in 41 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee's loss to Los Angeles.

Antetokounmpo did it all for Milwaukee Saturday, as is tradition. After falling one rebound short of a double-double in back-to-back games, he matched a season-high with 18 boards and matched a career-high with five steals. The sixth-year forward is a consistent three-point shot away from being the perfect fantasy player and there are very few players who provide as much value as him on a nightly basis. If you own stock in him, you already know this.