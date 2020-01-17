Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Team-high 32 points

Antetokounmpo racked up 32 points (11-22 FG, 0-5 3pt, 10-20 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 35 minutes on Thursday, as the Bucks beat the Celtics 128-123.

He scored the game's first four points and never looked back. The Bucks countered Boston's defense by running Antetokounmpo as the roller in transition, which resulted in plenty of easy buckets and bail-out fouls. It is worth noting that the final scoring line was blemished by missing 10 free throws. Regardless, it bodes well for the MVP-candidate after struggling to penetrate paint defenses in the playoffs. Milwaukee heads to Brooklyn on Saturday.