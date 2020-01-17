Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Team-high 32 points
Antetokounmpo racked up 32 points (11-22 FG, 0-5 3pt, 10-20 FT), 17 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in 35 minutes on Thursday, as the Bucks beat the Celtics 128-123.
He scored the game's first four points and never looked back. The Bucks countered Boston's defense by running Antetokounmpo as the roller in transition, which resulted in plenty of easy buckets and bail-out fouls. It is worth noting that the final scoring line was blemished by missing 10 free throws. Regardless, it bodes well for the MVP-candidate after struggling to penetrate paint defenses in the playoffs. Milwaukee heads to Brooklyn on Saturday.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Dominates Knicks with ease•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Scores season low•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Added to injury report•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Logs 30 points, 12 boards•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...