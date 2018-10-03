Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play, start preseason opener
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will play and start Wednesday's preseason opener against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokounmpo dealt with a minor ankle injury over the last few days, but was never expected to miss any time. He's officially been cleared for Wednesday's exhibition opener and will take on his typical spot in the top unit. That said, those playing preseason DFS may want to keep in mind the fact that Antetokounmpo could have some restrictions considering the game doesn't mean anything and the Bucks likely don't want to risk any sort of aggravation.
