Holiday ended with 12 points (4-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and four steals across 46 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Suns.

Holiday had a woeful night from the field, but he still ended just one rebound away from putting up a triple-double and contributed defensively as well. He ended with at least three steals in each of the last three games of the series and was a stat-stuffing machine during the Finals. The versatile point guard ended the series against the Suns averaging 16.7 points, 9.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.