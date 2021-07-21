Holiday ended with 12 points (4-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and four steals across 46 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Suns.
Holiday had a woeful night from the field, but he still ended just one rebound away from putting up a triple-double and contributed defensively as well. He ended with at least three steals in each of the last three games of the series and was a stat-stuffing machine during the Finals. The versatile point guard ended the series against the Suns averaging 16.7 points, 9.3 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
More News
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Plays hero down stretch•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Another poor offensive night in win•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Woeful shooting in Game 2 loss•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Near-triple-double not enough•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Another double-double•