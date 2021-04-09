Holiday won't play Friday against the Hornets due to a bruised left knee, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The 30-year-old apparently suffered the injury during Thursday's loss to Dallas while putting up 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes. Donte DiVincenzo, Bryn Forbes and Jeff Teague should see more run at the point in Holiday's absence Friday.
