Holiday scored 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt) to go along with four assists, three rebounds and one steal in a 122-114 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Holiday was efficient from the field and from three and has now made multiple shots from distance in three of his last four games. The guard has been aggressive with his scoring opportunities recently, averaging 15.0 shot attempts over his last seven games. Over that stretch he has averaged 18.7 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.