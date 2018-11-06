Bulls' Antonio Blakeney: Puts up 17 points in double-overtime victory
Blakeney produced 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two steals, one rebounds, and one bock in 20 minutes during Monday's 116-115 victory over New York.
Blakeney continues to provide some nice energy off the bench for the Bulls, scoring 17 points in just 20 minutes Monday. The three defensive stats were a nice bonus but Blakeney is really more of a one-dimensional fantasy player and should only be on a standard league roster as a means of streaming points.
