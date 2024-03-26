DeRozan provided a game-high 27 points (9-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), two rebounds, six assists, one block and five steals over 38 minutes during Monday's 107-105 loss to Washington.

The 34-year-old forward didn't get enough help from the rest of the Bulls' lineup to secure what should have been an easy win, but DeRozan topped 25 points for the third time in the last four games. Chicago seems locked into a spot in the Play-In Tournament, sitting 7.5 games back of sixth-place Indiana but seven games up on 11th-place Brooklyn, so DeRozan could see his workload scaled back a bit over the final weeks. The 34-year-old has averaged 36.2 minutes over 13 games in March and produced 24.8 points, 5.5 assists, 4.7 boards, 1.1 steals and 0.9 threes a contest.