DeRozan was ejected from Thursday's game versus Houston with 6:02 left in the third quarter for a Flagrant 2 foul. He finished with 16 points (4-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes.

DeRozan let his frustrations get the best of him and body-checked Jalen Green with force. No punches were thrown, however, so a suspension is unlikely to be on the table.