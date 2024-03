DeRozan ended Monday's 110-107 win over the Trail Blazers with a team-high 28 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block over 40 minutes.

The 34-year-old forward topped 20 points for the 10th time in 14 contests since the All-Star break. Over that stretch, DeRozan is averaging 25.4 points, 5.4 assists, 5.3 boards and 1.1 threes as the Bulls try to climb out of the Play-In Tournament zone and lock up a playoff spot.