DeRozan registered 33 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 125-122 win over the Warriors.

DeRozan continues to thrive as Chicago's leading offensive threat, and the veteran scorer reached the 30-point mark for the third time across his last five appearances. Even though Coby White and Nikola Vucevic get their fair share of touches on offense, DeRozan should be considered the team's go-to player on offense, especially with Zach LaVine (foot) out for the rest of the season. DeRozan is averaging 26.3 points per game across his last 10 games, shooting 50 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from deep in that span.