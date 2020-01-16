Kornet (thumb) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Kornet carried a similar tag into Wednesday's game and wound up playing 35 minutes, finishing with 10 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. Assuming he's cleared to play, Kornet should see the majority of minutes at center for the Bulls with Wendell Carter (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (thumb) both sidelined.