Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Misses shootaround, doubtful to play vs. Knicks
Mirotic (illness) did not take part in shootaround and is considered doubtful to play Wednesday night against the Knicks, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Mirotic made the trip to New York with the Bulls, but the expectation all along was that he'd be somewhat of a longshot to take the floor. His absence from shootaround seems to back that up, and the Bulls will likely make a final call on his status later in the afternoon. If Mirotic does, indeed, sit out, expect Lauri Markkanen and Bobby Portis to pick up increased minutes.
