Vucevic racked up 29 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Saturday's 127-98 win over the Wizards.

Vucevic capitalized on an idyllic fantasy matchup against a Washington frontcourt consisting of Richaun Holmes, Eugene Omoruyi, and Patrick Baldwin. His three-point shooting continues to massively underwhelm, and it's tough to count on him booming consistently without a better stroke from deep, but Saturday proves he can still crush mismatches.