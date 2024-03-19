Vucevic notched 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Monday's 110-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

The veteran center just missed recording his 40th double-double of the season, which would have marked his third straight campaign reaching that plateau, and the seventh time in his career. Vucevic has been a force in the Chicago frontcourt since the All-Star break, averaging 20.9 points, 10.9 boards, 2.7 assists and 1.4 threes over the last 14 games while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor.