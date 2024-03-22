Vucevic accumulated 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and one block across 39 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss to the Rockets.

Vucevic has been on an absolute tear during the current month, as he's enjoying a more prominent role on offense, and his numbers have backed that up. Aside from averaging 19.6 points per game in 11 March outings, he's also recorded seven double-doubles in that span while shooting 50.3 percent from the field. Vucevic should be considered Chicago's second-best option on offense behind DeMar DeRozan during the final weeks of the regular season.