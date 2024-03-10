Vucevic finished Saturday's 112-102 loss to the Clippers with 22 points (9-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes.

Vucevic has registered a double-double in each of his last four games and is up to 37 on the year. The big man has now tallied at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in three straight games. Vucevic is averaging 21.0 points on 48.9 percent shooting (including 42.9 percent from three), 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 33.5 minute per game in March.