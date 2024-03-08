Vucevic closed Thursday's 125-122 victory over the Warriors with 33 points (14-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists over 35 minutes.

Vucevic has been on a tear of late and continues to make a massive impact on both ends of the court for a depleted Chicago team. The veteran big man is benefiting from an uptick in touches and is going through a productive stretch, racking up seven double-doubles over his last eight appearances. During that span, he averaged 22.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in that span.