Pondexter strained his left hamstring toward the end of Saturday's practice session and will receive additional evaluation Sunday, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Johnson also notes that it's the same leg in which Pondexter has undergone three knee surgeries, but this appears to be a separate issue. More information on his status should arrive after he undergoes further tests Sunday.

