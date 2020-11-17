The Bulls have opted not to extend a qualifying offer to Harrison on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Harrison was one of the Bulls' best defenders last season, but with a new regime in place they are choosing to go in another direction. After playing 24 games in Phoenix as a rookie, he has spent his last two seasons in Chicago. He saw his playing time decreased this past season from 19.6 minutes per game to 11.3. Overall he averaged 4.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 2019-20.