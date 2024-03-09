Niang had 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 113-104 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

Making his second straight start in place of Evan Mobley (ankle), Niang delivered his highest scoring total since he erupted for 33 points against the Bucks on Jan. 17. The 30-year-old forward has produced eight assists, seven made threes, four steals and two blocks across his two starts, and his ability to contribute across multiple categories will make him an intriguing fantasy option while Mobley is sidelined.