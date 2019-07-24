Macura has agreed to a partially-guaranteed contract with the Cavaliers, Emiliano Carchia of Sportnado reports.

Macura played 17 total minutes for the Hornets last season, totaling six points, three rebounds and two assists. He spent most of his time in the G League, where he averaged 16.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals. While the Hornets were willing to let him go, the Cavaliers will take a chance on the 24-year-old shooting guard.