Cavaliers' J.P. Macura: Signs deal with Cavs
Macura has agreed to a partially-guaranteed contract with the Cavaliers, Emiliano Carchia of Sportnado reports.
Macura played 17 total minutes for the Hornets last season, totaling six points, three rebounds and two assists. He spent most of his time in the G League, where he averaged 16.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals. While the Hornets were willing to let him go, the Cavaliers will take a chance on the 24-year-old shooting guard.
More News
-
Early Fantasy Basketball sleepers
Alex Barutha considers some players who might fly under the radar in drafts, naming 11 early...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...