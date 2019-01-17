Blossomgame finished with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Blossomgame amassed a career high in blocks while matching his best rebounding total. This is the third time through 19 appearances that the rookie has hauled in 10 boards. Blossomgame had earned double-digit minutes in 12 of 14 appearances in December, but this is the first time through five January appearances that he has seen more than nine minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories