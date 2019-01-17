Blossomgame finished with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Blossomgame amassed a career high in blocks while matching his best rebounding total. This is the third time through 19 appearances that the rookie has hauled in 10 boards. Blossomgame had earned double-digit minutes in 12 of 14 appearances in December, but this is the first time through five January appearances that he has seen more than nine minutes.