Cavaliers' Jaron Blossomgame: Grabs 10 boards in Wednesday's loss
Blossomgame finished with eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Blossomgame amassed a career high in blocks while matching his best rebounding total. This is the third time through 19 appearances that the rookie has hauled in 10 boards. Blossomgame had earned double-digit minutes in 12 of 14 appearances in December, but this is the first time through five January appearances that he has seen more than nine minutes.
