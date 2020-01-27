Blossomgame tallied 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist in Saturday's win over Sioux Falls.

Blossomgame reached the 20-point mark Saturday for the first time in nearly three weeks, as the Clemson product led the Vipers offensively while grabbing 10 rebounds to mark a double-double. The 220 lbs forward is currently averaging 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest this season.