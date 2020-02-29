Blossomgame posted 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Friday's G League win over Greensboro.

Blossomgame has only played 10 games with Windy City this season, and he's been outstanding, averaging 18.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest. The 26-year-old is a solid veteran presence, and he should retain a starting role moving forward.