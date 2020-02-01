Blossomgame has been acquired by the Windy City Bulls in a three-way trade with Rio Grande Valley and Stockton.

Despite the exact details of the trade remaining unclear, Blossomgame's on the move to Windy City. The 2017 2nd round pick had generated 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 27.2 minutes across 27 games for the Valley Vipers this year and figures to play a significant role for the Bulls' G League affiliate.