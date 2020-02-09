Jaron Blossomgame: Leads squad in scoring
Blossomgame posted 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and five rebounds across 33 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Blossomgame continues to be a welcomed addition to Windy City -- he was acquired in a trade Feb. 1. The 26-year-old was quite efficient, and he has hit 51.1 percent of field goals this year. Blossomgame will likely remain a starter with the team and will look to continue being their top scorer.
